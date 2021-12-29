this is what happens in 2022 • Social Periodico

The “fight against cash”, which did not begin recently but several years ago, is increasingly “fierce” and carried on by most of the countries of the world. The reasons are related above all to tax evasion, given that very often liquid money is exploited for unaccounted for transfers and purchases, which therefore escape taxation.

Other reasons are above all practical: electronic money, such as bank transfers, cards and ATMs, is overall more secure, practical and at times more versatile than cash which, however, remain the preferred payment method.

Banknotes, it’s goodbye

For several years our country has also begun to do this: the spread of digital payments, favored by prepaid cards such as Postepay, has made the transition to electronic money “easier”, especially among the younger sections of the national population. It is also no coincidence that the latest governments of our country have adopted rather clear policies in this regard: the Conte II government has in fact established the State Cashback and the Receipt Lottery a few months after the start of the pandemic crisis with the declared intention to get Italians more accustomed to using ATMs and cards even for small expenses, and even the current executive Draghi, while not confirming the two bonuses mentioned above, has developed the ATM Bonus.

Here’s what happens in 2022

The transaction process has already been underway for several years, and this is also evidenced by the increasingly constant need to lower the threshold of cash that can be used per single transaction. In fact, in the last 10 years this limit has already been reduced by nine times, and among the last “movements” of the Draghi government, the one that lowers the cash threshold from 2000 to 1000 euros starting from 2022 has also been confirmed.

The intention is always the same, that is to offer an “obstacle” to the circulation of cash, too often used for unofficial payments.



