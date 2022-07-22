This is what happens in the preview of the new Christopher Nolan

It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. And no, we are not talking about Dunes: Part 2 nor of Barbie, which seem to be the most talked about movies among moviegoers these days. It is another great magnet for the public as it is Christopher Nolanwhich will release its next film just a year from now, Oppenheimer.

With so much time ahead, the only incentive was to gloat in its stellar cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh… But now the public finally has something else to hold on to, even if they can’t see it at the moment. And it is that the first advance of Oppenheimer has just been released in a number of select cinemas, specifically those where the new film by jordan peele¡nope!, which also belongs to Universal Pictures. But what happens in this first teaser trailer?

“The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment“, can be heard in the first bars of this preview through the voice of Katherine, the wife of physicist Robert Oppenheimer who will be played by Emily Blunt. All this while a countdown can be heard in the background that ends up appearing on the screen: “11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes”. A countdown to a great event that the first official poster already warned about: “The world will change forever.”

What does Nolan mean by all this? Well, surely to the invention of the atomic bomb by Oppenheimer, the great contribution of him within the manhattan project which was key to the resolution of the Second World War and that, as we all know, ended up being thrown on Hiroshima Y Nagasaki in Japan. If you want to know more about the synopsis, this is everything you need to know about Oppenheimer.

In the teaser you can also see for the first time Robert Downey Jr. In the role of Lewis Strauss, Secretary of Commerce of the United States and another of the key men in the development of the atomic bomb, and who refers to Oppenheimer in the trailer as “the man who moved the earth”. It is then that the screen begins to fade into black and white and the face of Cillian Murphywho plays Oppenheimer, enveloped in a cloud of fire and smoke as the title of the film appears.

This is all that has been known at the moment of the first advance of the film, which is expected to become official very soon if it does not reach theaters before, as has happened in the United States. In Spainnope! doesn’t open until August 19, so we may even be able to see it sooner. For Oppenheimer we will have to wait a little longer, yes, because it will not hit theaters until July 21, 2023but there is less than a year left and judging by this teaser, the wait will have been worth it.

