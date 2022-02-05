this is what happens to our body

Eat raw garlic, since the times of our ancients, it was a natural remedy for some of our malasserei. In fact, eating raw garlic brings very important benefits to our body and our health. In this article we will explain any of these beneficial effects and how to eat them.

The garlic it is one of the most used foods in our kitchens, in fact it is possible to use it in various recipes, to enhance its taste. Very often, for this reason, it is eaten cooked, but cooking eliminates many of its properties, so it would be good to start eat it raw for more effects.

One of the best known effects is the prevention of cancer, seasonal ailments, then it is an excellent antibacterial, anticancer and antioxidant.All these benefits come from allicin, it is an enzyme that is contained in raw garlic only. A true natural medicine, which also keeps blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control.

As we have seen, its benefits are really many, so it is better to start eating it raw. Many however fearing this diet raw garlic, precisely because garlic is known to leave a bad smell in the mouth. But fear not, this problem can be solved by other foods capable of defeat bad breath, due to garlic. One of these foods is the basil leaf or drinking a good lemon juice, these are two excellent solutions to start eating raw garlic.

Eating raw garlic also has many other benefits. In addition to preventing the formation of cancer, especially lung and bowel cancer, it lowers blood pressure and keeps blood cholesterol levels under control, improves circulation, prevents cellular aging, aids digestion, protects the liver and the bladder, strengthens our immune defenses and helps to overcome seasonal ailments.

One way to consume our garlic that is, take a clove of garlic and cut it in half, let it rest for a podium of minutes and finally swallow it with a glass of water. We recommend consuming two cloves of garlic a day for good results. We also advise not to overdo it with this food, it could cause irritation to our intestinal tract or make us become intolerant.