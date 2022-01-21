this is what happens to our body

The onion is our queen of kitchens, now consumed by almost all people it is always in our best meals, both raw and cooked, but what should not be underestimated, it helps our body a lot. The onion contains neither lactose nor gluten, and this makes it perfect to be consumed in every meal and by everyone. But what does this famous ingredient, consumed every day, mean for our body? Keep following us to find out more.

We have numerous reasons to consume onion every day. Perfect for those with cholesterol problems or for those who have to do special diets, onion is a very versatile ingredient and is especially suitable for enriching our salads, so eat it raw for a low-calorie diet. For those suffering from high cholesterol, on the other hand, it could benefit from the factor that onion instead increases the levels of other HDL cholesterol and decreases the bad LDL cholesterol.

It works very well, as it benefits our heart, the most important organ we have inside our body, because it contains potassium and other substances that reduce the risk of ischemic heart problems. A further principle is the fact that it is very diuretic. Since it contains polyphenols in both white and red onion, this makes it perfect because it enhances the onion’s ability as an antioxidant and purifying agent, stimulating liver function helping the body to purify itself in a healthy way thanks to the diuresis process. Fighting constipation it comes as a natural laxative if well cooked.

Numerous scholars have also stated that it has anticancer properties, especially the red one, turns out to be a good ally against tumors, the red onion is an excellent antioxidant, acts strongly with anthocyanins, this process helps the blocking process of cancer cells, pushing them to self-elimination from our body. Very suitable for breast and colon cancers. Furthermore, it protects our bones, consuming onion every day is essential for the health of our bones and their excellent resistance, optimally counteracting the problem of osteoporosis. Again, numerous studies have shown that the increase in bone density is more frequent in subjects who consume onions adequately and for those who follow a rich and balanced diet. This is possible thanks to some compounds responsible for the protective effects of the bones obtained with the use of onion.

The only negative aspect lies in the fact that the onion consumed excessively every day, like any other food, could cause intestinal irritation and other small problems, so we recommend not to abuse it and always consult a doctor in case where there should be more serious problems.