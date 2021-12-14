This is what happens to the body when it gets fat

Eating disorders, sleep problems, risk of cardiovascular disease and low self-esteem. How does the body react to extra pounds? The expert’s opinion

Weight gain is not just an aesthetic problem: it can have an impact on physical and psychological health. “From the moment a person exceeds the body mass index – he explains Romina Cervigni, biologist, nutritionist, Scientific Director of the Walter Longo Foundation -, BMI of an adult of normal build, between 18.5 and 25, one is more prone to develop a series of negative consequences, the effects of which vary depending on the subject.

Disorders of the body –

“When you gain weight, the brain registers the new body fat value as a reference and the body operates according to this new higher parameter. The latter then becomes the “Normality”, and makes it more difficult lose the extra pounds. As you get fat, fat cells increase in size and number. If the fat mass is in excess and poorly localized, especially when it is found at the level of the abdominal area, determines the production of hormones and inflammatory signals with an increased risk of developing numerous pathologies, including metabolic diseases important and harmful such as fatty liver, fat deposits in the blood and diabetes ”.

Problems in everyday actions –

“The more weight you gain, the more certain problems appear: back pain, joint pain, shortness of breath.. It is as if we have a full sack on our shoulders, which we have to carry around with us. Even the qsleep is affected, disturbed, especially in people who accumulate pounds and fat in the upper body and abdominal region. Overnight, breathing will be more difficult for the weight that presses on the trachea and lungs causing, at times, dangerous sleep apnea. Weight gain has not only negative effects on the physique, but also on the mental health. There is often a decline in self-esteem, even if the increase is slight, two to three kilos. It is therefore possible to start by gaining two pounds and end up having ten to lose. This loss of confidence it can affect intimate life. There is very often a sexual block in people who gain weight, especially women. The image they have of themselves can lead to reproductive dysfunction. The people most affected by a drop in libido are those who suffer from severe obesity ”.

Always maintain proper weight –

“By fattening the organism it undergoes changes that involve it at 360 °. The main impact concerns the state of health with adaptations that can have long-term repercussions. These modifications clearly alter our physical appearance, and test the relationship with one’s body image, also affect the social and emotional sphere. The positive side? These changes are reversible: returning to a weight considered normal, health parameters also improve, as well as our self-esteem and motivation. By adopting a healthy and active lifestyle, weight gains and fluctuations can be controlled. It is of fundamental importance to set a path led by professionals, built specifically for the person. This is necessary to prevent abuse of the “do-it-yourself” often overly restrictive, unsustainable and frustrating in the long term or sometimes harmful, which further jeopardize both physical and mental health “.