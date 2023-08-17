This is what her life has been like since her big break on TV

This Tuesday, Jonathan Scott announced his commitment to the protagonist of ‘New Girl’ and his brother congratulated him on the network. Drew wrote, “This makes me so happy.”

This Tuesday, a romantic news Revolutionized Instagram. after four year relationship Actress Zooey Deschanel (43) – known from the film (500) summer days and series new girl– walk to the altar (this is his third time) nothing more, nothing less Jonathan Scott (45), one of cufflinks my dream home Series broadcast by Divinity, featuring Canadian brothers They buy and renovate homes.

“Forever begins now,” Scott posted a few hours ago with a photo His actress girlfriend shows off her ring. a jewel made of many diamonds, which has caught the attention of many celebs. As louisana lopilatoMichael Bublé’s wife courtney coxMindy Kaling, Melanie LynskeyJanuary Jones and, of course, Her brother Drew: “It makes me so happy,” wrote the decorator and builder.

Similarly, the official account of the program -originally called property brothers– wrote to Deschanel “Welcome to the family”, which has led some to think that Californians may be involved television projects Scots. especially now that they’re working New franchise of realities. between them, Celebrity IOU one of two The Twins Reform Twice: Celebrity Editionand in Spanish.

During the last three years, in Celebrity IOU (which airs through Discovery, Amazon, Movistar+ and DKISS), the twins have dedicated themselves Renovate the homes of friends and relatives of celebrities. Among them, Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Heidi Klum, Rebel Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and, in the latest installment, dancer dancing with the Stars Derek and Julianne Hough.

Still, the twins manage Take the time to develop the side you’re most familiar with. What else, Drew is raising his first son, One year old she wrote of the boy on Instagram, “Summer mode: active. We’re on vacation and my son wears a Parker mullet cut.” Was born last summer. Drew and his wife Linda both avoid showing the baby’s face. Despite this, both have given too many statements About that.

“I thought that i love my wife It was the deepest he could feel. But here comes Parker, and that reservoir of feelings is no longer that deep. I’m not saying I don’t love Linda, I do love her… but there’s a different depth to it. The love you feel for a child. You look at her, you focus on her eyes and your heart melts,” he told entertainment tonighta couple of months ago.

Drew often posts videos about his life experience as a father. change diaper and the fact of postponing her work life a bit to meet the needs of her young child, who she already knows some houses are led What an improvement, though Scott has made it clear that he doesn’t know if his son will follow in his footsteps. “I don’t know if he would dedicate himself to the same thing, It’s just a baby” He pointed to a TikTok.

On the other hand, Jonathan has been A great uncle to Parker. According to several interviews, he loves children and has also declared People that if I don’t find a partner before 45, Will decide to adopt. However, love did come in his life. Zooey before Scott Had two failed relationships: uMarriage with a hostess and relationship with an announcer. however, he was never so in love Like with Deschanel.

Scott and Deschanel met in September 2019 shooting an episode Of carpool karaoke… and they are no longer separated. According to US Weekly, sparks flew instantly And in October they made their relationship official via the social network. “I’m so grateful. You have brought happiness in my life. I love you,” Jonathan wrote two months later.

In 2020, Zoey and Jonathan They spent the pandemic together and fell in love Even more. In fact, in November of that year, the real estate agent announced covino and rich show what would you ask? Marriage to your girlfriend as soon as possible. Despite this, it took almost three years to do so. and is that their relationship not only depends on them, but also onand Deschanel’s two children: Alice, seven, and Charlie, six.

Alice and Charlie are the children of filmmaker Jacob Pechenik. And, although she, Deschanel and Scott live very well, the twins “feel sorry” for it. His stepchildren do not call him “Dad”. “They can’t call me ‘Dad’ because they have their father, nor ‘Dad’ because that’s how they call their grandfather. That’s why they call me ‘My Jonathan’. They say, ‘This is my mom, this is my dad, and this is my Jonathan,'” she explained in June.