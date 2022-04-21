this is what his wife looked like when she was miss and stole her heart

Chayanne is one of the most desired men in the show, but the famous singer is married to a beautiful woman, with whom He is almost 30 years married.

The Puerto Rican is married to the Venezuelan, Marilisa Maronese , with whom he had two beautiful children, Isadora and Lorenzo, who have grown up and are already handsome and talented young men.

Many talk about how handsome the singer is, but he also recognizesn the beauty of his wife, who at 51 years old looks wonderful, and even appears younger.

What few know is that in her youth, Marilisa participated in a beauty contest, where it captivated with its beauty, and it was right there where Chayanne’s heart was stolen.

Chayanne: this is what his wife Marilisa Maronesse looked like when she was miss

Marilisa participated at the age of 19 in the Miss Venezuela beauty contest in 1988, enchanting with her beauty and blonde hair.

The Venezuelan paraded with a beautiful sequined dress, and a purple feather scarf, and also with a beautiful black bikini.

Right in the contest, Chayanne was a special guest, and he sang, and it was at that moment that the crush happened and they fell in love.

Although Marilisa did not win the contest, she did win something very important, and it was the heart and love of Chayanne, the most desired singer in the world, and more so at that time.

the puerto rican he was struck by her beauty, and from that moment they started dating and consolidated their love four years later, because they they married in 1992.

Marilisa and Chayanne they show that true love exists, and that is that they have a beautiful family, and their love is still as strong as at the beginning.

This is proven by some videos in which they are very romantic, dancing, and showing how much they love each other, becoming one of the most inspiring couples in the show.