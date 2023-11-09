This is what Idris Elba would look like as Ganondorf

it appears that The Legend of Zelda still has a lot to offer What to talk about this year, because after the announcement of the film, famous fan artists increasingly began to suggest Actors who should be in the adaptation.

And yes, of course there was the link center of attention because many people started suggestingMany actors are suggesting names like Tom Holland, although perhaps F.Idris Elba was the most successful actor as Ganondorf, an idea that doesn’t seem that bad.

Just last year, andl designer Dan Leville Made some posters with the help of Artificial Intelligence Where they created their idols for The Legend of Zelda movie and dared to show Elba as the Demon King.

By the way, the design was created just a year ago The film had already been announced, so not at all represents a confirmation or something official, because Adaptation recently announced, it will take a long time to deliver news About its distribution and production.

What was casting Leveille for The Legend of Zelda like?

When Léveille made it The AI ​​Fancast for The Legend of Zelda not only includes Idris Elba, but also thought about the actors Link and Zelda, which were Tom Holland and Emma WatsonSomething that probably won’t become reality, because the actor Her age is already more than 25 years and we must remember that the age of princess and hero in games is not more than 20.



However there are some interesting options within Fancast, such as Danny DeVito as Tingle or Twinnerova played by Meryl StreepHowever it is unlikely that both of them will be part of the adaptation, as it is too early to know which game they will adapt.

