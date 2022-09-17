This is what Inacif says about the cause of death of victims of the human stampede

Esplanade where the tragedy occurred in zone 9 of Quetzaltenango. (Free Press Photo: AFP)





The identity of all the victims who died from a human stampede at the end of a concert at the head of Quetzaltenango has already been corroborated, as announced by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), in a press release.

The victims of the event that occurred on the morning of September 15 range from 12 to 40 years old. In all, the cause of death was “asphyxia due to chest compression”.

The deceased were identified as Cesar Oliverio Gonzalez Escobar 24 years old, Ashley Estefany Sanchezz, 12; the his mother, Vilma Ana Dalila Sanchez Figueroa40, Ruth Sarina Perez Lucas, 28, and Saira Ana Santizo Morales3. 4.

Also, Genesis Tamara Gutierrez Barrios17, Matilde Saquic Renoj, 38, Pedro Abraham Ramirez Saquic13 and GGustavo Sebastian Morales Molinatwenty.

In the communication, the Inacif indicated that, for the night of this Thursday, September 15, all the bodies had already been handed over to the families.

Regarding the place of residence of the victims, it is known from the Civil national police (PNC) that Sánchez Figueroa and his daughter lived in Malacatán, Saint Mark. Both were recognized by the sister, Jenifer Diaz Sánchez, 18, who was also at the concert and survived.

The police report indicates that when the concert ended “There was a traffic jam at one of the entrances and due to the enormous number of people (approximately 10,000) there was a lot of pressure and they died.”

Tragedy

A concert that was held on an esplanade in zone 9 of the capital of Quetzaltenango it ended in tragedy when a crowd rushed into one of the entrances and crushed dozens, nine of whom were killed.

Another group of attendees suffered blows and are recovering in the Regional Hospital of Quetzaltenango. The authorities of the Xela commune decided that the flags in the city’s institutions will remain at half-staff and suspended the concerts that had been organized by the Municipality, although not the private ones.

Nor will it declare mourning in the city so as not to affect the rest of the activities that are carried out in commemoration of the 201 years of Independence and that were resumed after two years of pause due to the pandemic.



