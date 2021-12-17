this is what is happening in Europe

According to what was reported the day before yesterday by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the cases of Omicron in Italy “are less than 0.2 percent”, whereas in other European countries the variant is already widespread. Our country would therefore have an advantage of about twenty days compared to the rest of Europe. But is the data we rely on reliable? In reality, “we do not know the true percentage of presence of the Omicron variant in Italy” admits Massimo Ciccozzi, professor at the Bio-Medico Campus in Rome. The problem is always the same: we don’t sequence enough. And so we sail in the dark.

Meanwhile in the rest of Europe the new strain is growing at levels never seen before. The councilor for health of the Madrid region, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, told the Iberian media that the prevalence of the new variant could already be 60% in some areas. In Portugal, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, it is estimated that 20% of cases are due to the new strain, but the percentage – the Minister of Health said – could rise to 50% in the week of Christmas to reach the 80% by the end of the year.

The dominant variant in Scotland: “The tsunami has arrived”

According to Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister of Scotland, 51.4% of the cases detected in Scotland are attributable to Omicron. Just a week ago the figure was 15.5%. “The tsunami I warned about a week ago is starting to hit us,” Sturgeon said, adding that the new wave is putting a strain on the economy and other essential services as more and more people become infected and have to isolate themselves.

The numbers speak for themselves: in the United Kingdom today there were 93,045 infections, an absolute record for the third consecutive day. In London it is believed that Omicron is now dominant. Across the island in the last two weeks alone, nearly 800,000 people have become infected. A problem in all sectors as demonstrated by the premier league case: nine games of the English first division have in fact been postponed due to the positivity of many players at Covid. And now there is even talk of stopping the championship.

New restrictions in Denmark

In Denmark, where there are approximately 5.8 million residents, more than 11,000 cases have been ascertained. Taking the proper proportions, it is as if in Italy there were more than 110 thousand diagnoses a day. Just today Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new restrictions, including the total closure of cinemas, theaters and concert halls, capacity limits for shops and restaurants and a “curfew” for nightclubs that will have to close at 11pm (the sale of alcohol will not be allowed after 10pm).

What we know about Omicron

That Omicron is a (much) more contagious variant than the previous ones is now beyond doubt. According to ISPI data, the Alpha strain took 13 weeks to become dominant in the UK, Delta only 6, Omicron could do it in three weeks. The doubling time was estimated at two to three days. Added to this is the fact that Omicron is partially immune-evasive: in addition to evading (in part) the immunity conferred by previous infections, it also makes vaccines less effective.

From a study carried out in South Africa it emerged that the protection of two doses of Pfizer against the infection goes from 80 to 33%, data in line with those communicated days ago by the British Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The efficacy against severe disease is instead estimated at 70% (previously it was at 93). The first laboratory studies suggest that the booster dose could be essential to restore protection against this variant, but at least in Italy only 23% of the population received an additional dose.

Is the new variant less virulent?

The study carried out in South Africa found that with the new variant the risk of hospitalization was 29% lower when compared with the hospitalization rates of the first wave. A decline which, however, must be contextualized in light of the high number of people already infected (about 70%) in the country before the appearance of the new strain.

From this point of view, the latest report from Imperial College London, which examined data from the UK Health Security Agency and the National Health Service (NHS), does not leave much hope. The research “found no evidence that Omicron” causes infections of “lesser severity than Delta”, considering the proportion of people who tested positive report symptoms or the proportion of cases requiring hospital care after infection. “However – the authors specify – the data on hospitalizations remain very limited at this time”.

What the Imperial College report says

The report also points out that the new variant “largely eludes the immunity obtained with the disease and that with two doses of vaccine” against Covid. Experts estimate “that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant” and therefore “the protection against reinfection by Omicron, offered by an infection in the past, can reach up to 19% “. Scientists also estimated the effectiveness of Covid vaccines against symptomatic Omicron infection. Well, “the effectiveness is between 0% and 20% after two doses and between 55% and 80% after the booster dose”.

At the end of the month (or early January) more reliable data on the new variant

The British agency HSA expects to have reliable data on disease severity and vaccine efficacy in the last week of December or more likely the first of January. Even if Omicron were less mild, experts warn, an exceptional surge in infections would risk putting health systems out of action in any case.