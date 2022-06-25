This is what is known about Ana María Polo and the rumors of her death

The driver Anna Maria Polo He became one of the most representative figures of Latin television thanks to his program “Case Closed”, whose first broadcast was in 2001, closing its cycle just a couple of years ago, in 2019.

The program quickly became one of the most watched and loved by viewers, proof of this is the almost two decades it was on the air. Various issues related to the family were discussed here, such as divorces, infidelities, custody of minors, among others, and pole served as judge.

Related news

pole revealed that one of the reasons for leaving the program was that it no longer presented anything new, so after his retirement he decided to show the new lifestyle he had on his social networks.

As is often the case with this type of celebrity, the driver was included in fake news several times, in which it was confirmed that she had died, causing shock to her family and followers.

In various forums and social networks, the version began to circulate that the lawyer had died because she had drowned while swimming in the Miami sea. But it was the same doctor, with a follower base of almost two and a half million, who came out to deny her version on her social networks, commenting that she was “more alive than ever.”

The declaration of pole It caused relief in his followers who did not take long to manifest themselves by making comments such as “Bella, I am very glad that it was all a rumor”, “Long live you”, “I think YouTube is losing credibility”.

This is not the only occasion in which the Doctor Polobecause on previous occasions he has had to go out to deny various versions of his death.

AG