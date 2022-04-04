This is what is known about the horrors in Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian Army | Univision World News

The images of Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian Army leave anyone speechless. There are corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs; common pits; entire avenues blocked with burned Russian tanks. Everything is destruction. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the area on Monday. He called it “genocide.” He accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of committing “war crimes”.
“You are here today and you see what has happened. We know that thousands of people have been murdered and tortured, limbs cut off, women raped, children murdered,” Zelensky said dressed in a bulletproof vest as he walked through devastated Bucha, a town of 37,000 people northwest of kyiv that had been held by the Russians since March 5 — when they took control of it after a previous defeat by the Ukrainians on February 27 — until last Thursday.
The organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) is on the ground —among others— looking for evidence to support an accusation against Russia for war crimes. “The cases we documented amount to deliberate and unspeakable cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” said Hugh Williamson, HRW’s director for Europe and Central Asia. He talks about rapes, murders and other violent acts that occurred in Bucha and in more cities around the capital.
On March 4, they say in their report, the Russian forces arrived at a street in Bucha and forced everyone to leave their homes: “Come out now or we’ll throw a grenade,” they told a woman who was alone in her home.
Her cell phones and documents were taken from her, like 40 other people, and they were searched. They sat them in the parking lot of a shed. Most were women and men over 50 years old, said that witness. At one point, five Ukrainian men were called to the front. They were ordered to remove their boots and jackets: “Witnesses told Human Rights Watch that the soldiers They forced the five men to their knees on the side of the road, put their shirts over their heads and shot one of them in the back of the head,” they narrate The man fell to the ground and a woman screamed.
After that, the Russian commander told the rest: “Don’t worry, you’re all normal and this one was dirty. We’re here to clean you up from the dirt.”
A few hours later, witnesses said, they were allowed to return to their homes, all of them except the four men who remained on their knees.
Similar reports were documented by HRW in other towns, such as Staryi Bykiv, in the Chernihiv region: a woman saw Russian forces surround at least six men on February 27 and execute them. And a 60-year-old man told them that in Zabuchchya, a town northwest of kyiv, on March 4 a Russian soldier threatened to execute him and his son after searching their house and finding a hunting rifle and gasoline. .
Stories like the above were confirmed by the mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, and by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office. The second said this Monday in a statement that the bodies of five men with their hands tied were found in a basement of a sanatorium for minors: “Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces tortured and killed unarmed civilians,” they reported.
Mayor Fedoruk said in an interview that About 270 Bucha residents have been buried in two mass graves. He estimated that 40 were still on the streets, some executed and shot in the head, he reported. He added that authorities were concerned that some of the bodies might contain explosives. In a video on Saturday, Zelensky warned that Russia had “mined the entire territory”, including houses and corpses.
A woman identified as Tetyana Volodymyrivna told Reuters she was held by Russian forces for four days after she and her husband were taken from their apartment in Bucha. She lost track of him for several days, until they told her about bodies found on the stairs to the basement of her building. “I recognized him by his shoes and her pants. She looked mutilated and her body was cold (…) They shot her in the head, she was mutilated and tortured,” she said. The agency saw a photo of the man that had been taken by a neighbor. He assured that, in fact, he showed signs of important cuts on his face and body. They managed to bury him in a garden. Yet another body was in the same place where Volodymyrivna’s husband was found.
The extent of the Russian violence in the cities surrounding kyiv is still being investigated. But Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that already they have recovered the bodies of 410 civilians.
Venediktova further said that Ukraine has identified “more than 4,000 war crimes” committed by the Russians in their invasion. That number does not include her finds in Mariupol or Bucha.
This Monday, from Poland, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Smitro Kuleba, said that “without exaggerating” the situation in Mariupol could be worse than what has been seen in Bucha: “The horrors we have seen in Bucha are just the tip of the iceberg of all the crimes committed by the Russian Army in Ukraine”.
In addition to the executions, witnesses told HRW of sexual violations in other areas near kyiv.
In a town in Kharkov, a woman reported that in mid-March she was repeatedly beaten and raped by a Russian soldier. She was with more than 40 people — most of them women and girls — hiding in the basement of a local school. At midnight on March 13, a soldier came up to them and asked them to line up. He told her to give him the girl, she refused. He later asked her to accompany her to a second floor classroom, he pointed the rifle at her head and asked her to undress from her. “He asked me to perform oral sex on him. The whole time he kept the gun to my temple or put it in my face. He shot twice at the ceiling and told me it was to give me more ‘motivation,'” the woman told HRW.
After that he raped her more times, put a knife to her neck so she would do what he asked. She even broke the skin on her neck and chin. He also hit her with a book and slapped her several times. She shared photos with the organization showing the cuts and bruises.
HRW has learned of at least three other cases of rape of women by Russian soldiers in other towns in the Kharkov and Mariupol region.
The fate of Russia after what happened in Bucha and other cities
Russia denied having any responsibility in the violence that has been denounced and that has resonated in the world. He considered it as an “atrocious provocation of Ukrainian radicals”, said his ambassador to the United Nations, and as “forgeries” and assemblies of the press, described Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. But the brutality of the scenes that are being seen around kyiv have generated condemnations and comparisons with, for example, the dead left by the Nazi advance in Europe during World War II in the midst of its policy of extermination against the population. bean.
The United States and the United Kingdom said they will seek to have Russia suspended from the Human Rights Council: “We cannot allow a member state that is subverting all the principles that we hold dear to continue participating,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington’s ambassador to the UN. The move was seconded by British Foreign Minister Liz Truss.
Added to this is the debate in the European Union to establish a new round of sanctions against Moscow. French President Emmanuel Macron said there were “very clear indications of war crimes” in Bucha. He agreed to more punishments for Russia but did not venture to specify which ones: “We have to consider tough sanctions, but in the short term the Russian gas supply is not substitutable,” he said.
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the world has imposed harsh sanctions to stifle its economy. At the same time, world leaders have aligned themselves in a discourse condemning the violence that Russian soldiers have left in their wake. The findings in Bucha have raised calls to indict Russia for war crimes, a long-term process that could be waged at the International Criminal Court, which has been gathering evidence since March 3, to an all-time high.
From February 24 to April 2, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 1,325 dead in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The figure includes 120 children. They assure that the real number is, for sure, much higher.
And although the numbers already look high, there is still no perspective on the end of the barbarism that the war in Ukraine has shown. This Monday, the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, assured that the new phase may take months.