This is what is known about the horrors in Bucha after the withdrawal of the Russian Army | Univision World News

In a town in Kharkov, a woman reported that in mid-March she was repeatedly beaten and raped by a Russian soldier. She was with more than 40 people — most of them women and girls — hiding in the basement of a local school. At midnight on March 13, a soldier came up to them and asked them to line up. He told her to give him the girl, she refused. He later asked her to accompany her to a second floor classroom, he pointed the rifle at her head and asked her to undress from her. “He asked me to perform oral sex on him. The whole time he kept the gun to my temple or put it in my face. He shot twice at the ceiling and told me it was to give me more ‘motivation,'” the woman told HRW.