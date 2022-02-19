This is what is known about the mansion that caused the breakup between Belinda and Christian Nodal

The world of entertainment has been with its eyes wide open since the Mexican singer has been almost a week Christian Nodal reported on his separation from fellow singer Belinda.

After the breakup, different rumors have begun to circulate about the cause of this separation, since it must be remembered that the couple seemed very much in love and they were even engaged in marriage.

The program “Gossip No Like” ensures that the end of this relationship was due to Belinda’s mansion in Beverly Grove, California, which some say was given to her by the singer Lupillo Rivera. Even though Jenni Rivera’s brother denies having given him such a gift.

But why would Nodal be affected by a Belinda mansion in California? It turns out that The 32-year-old singer asked her then-boyfriend for nearly $4 million.alleging that he had a large debt with the SAT (Hacienda).

It turns out that Nodal discovered that this was a lie and that Belinda wanted almost $4 million. to liquidate property in Beverly Grove. This lie made the renowned singer feel very bad.

The controversial mansion it has an extension of 4,855 square feet distributed in five bedrooms, six bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, garage with capacity for three cars and other amenities that cost the singer a love relationship.

The exterior of the mansion is also quite comfortable, it has extensive green areas, a swimming pool, a spa area and other ideal spaces to spend sunny afternoons as a couple or in complete solitude.

Returning to the subject of money, although the loan would not be used to cover a debt with the SAT, yes it is true that the payment of taxes was related because by liquidating this mansion, according to the “Gossip No Like” program, Belinda would not have to pay more taxes in that country.

It is said that the mansion it is not in her name but of a companya strategy used on many occasions to evade taxes.

It has already been denied that Lupillo Rivera was the buyer of the said mansion, but the journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain now say that the purchase was made by a famous politician. They do not reveal the name; however, other media outlets assume that he is Jorge Argüelles Victorero.

