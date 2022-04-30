This is what is known about the possible separation between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett – Prensa Libre

After that controversial incident, Rumors began of a possible divorce between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. However, on April 20, Jada Pinkett broke her silence with a message during the premiere of the fifth season of Red Table Talksher show in which she discussed her husband Will Smith and their children.

After a month since Will Smith starred in one of the most unusual scenes in the history of the Oscars due to the slap he gave Chris Rock, after the joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith and the alopecia that he has suffered for some years, the actor king richard It has been the focus of several events.

Despite not giving more details, it was recently revealed that Will Smith was seen in India to go on a spiritual journey after what happened at the Oscars.

However, the magazine Heat Magazine and other international media indicate that since the Oscar awards ceremony the tensions between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been evident.

a fortune at stake

According to reports, Jada and Will have gone through various problems for many years, they share little and hardly speak to each other, sufficient reasons why speculation continues in a possible divorce.

According to data, If they separate, Pinkett Smith would be entitled to 50% of the actor’s fortune, which would exceed $350 million.this based on the law of California, USA. In addition, they indicate that it could be one of the most tense divorces in the history of world entertainment and could even last longer than the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The international media stressed that Jada Pinkett confessed that she never wanted to marry Will Smith and that everything happened due to an unwanted pregnancy.

“I was under a lot of pressure, being a young actress and being pregnant. She did not know what to do, but the only thing she knew was that she never wanted to be married, “confessed the actress in one of the episodes of the program. Red Table Talkpublished on October 22, 2018.

After collecting various data, the international media are inclined that the couple could star in another media scandal in the coming months and that it would end in a divorce with difficulties.