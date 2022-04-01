This is what is known about the suicide of a Russian commander upon discovering that his unit’s tanks were dismantled – Prensa Libre

According to the Ukrainian military, a Russian commander recently committed suicide after realizing that all but one of his unit’s tanks were completely stripped of crucial parts.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces said that several of the Russian troops have suffered huge losses and as a result, their units have been forced to acquire new military equipment stored at an airport 33 kilometers from the border.

“The condition of the equipment is mostly extremely unsatisfactory, which makes its full use impossible,” the Ukrainian force spread on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian forces, Russia’s 4th Panzer Division found that only one of 10 tanks was in operational condition and the remaining nine were dismantled.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry released this information and revealed that the apparent suicide of the commander was part of the consequences of the liberation of Trostyanets in the Sumy region by the Ukrainian army.

In addition, it was revealed that Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, commander of another unit, was also removed from his post due to the failure of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.