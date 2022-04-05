This is what is known so far about the massacre in Bucha, according to a report by Ukrainian authorities | International | News

Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky warned Monday that the death toll at the hands of Russian troops in the city of Bucha may be higher than previously believed, and accused Moscow of trying to destroy his country.

At the time of his speech before the Romanian Parliament, the Ukrainian leader indicated that there was evidence of “more than 300 ordinary people who have been tortured, handcuffed, shot in the neck” in that town on the outskirts of kyiv, which was besieged and bombed for weeks by Russia and which the Ukrainian Army has recently recovered.

During the morning of this Monday, the Ukrainian authorities have already denounced the discovery of more than 400 corpses in the streets of Bucha.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky branded Russian soldiers “murderers, torturers, rapists and looters” after dozens of bodies were found in Bucha, near kyiv, as pressure mounts to intensify sanctions against Moscow. #AFP pic.twitter.com/r7ryinc6Y6 — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) April 4, 2022

“Cars have been leveled by tanks, women and young girls have been killed by the Russians, and we don’t yet have all the details of the torture.” said the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of having committed a massacre in Bucha, something that Moscow denies alleging that the photos of civilian corpses in the streets of the town are just a montage.

During his telematic intervention before Parliament, he accused Moscow of wanting to “destroy” the Ukrainians and “de-Europeanize” Ukraine.

“They want de-Ukrainianization and de-Europeanization of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“All this appears on the website of the official Russian press agency, where nothing is published without passing censorship,” he added, referring to the official Kremlin speech.

Zelensky has also stated that “Ukraine is not the last target of Russian aggression”, and he recalled that from the Ukrainian port of Odessa, which has been attacked by Russia in recent days, and the Republic of Moldova “there is hardly a step”.

The body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies in a street in the small Ukrainian town of Bucha, near kyiv. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Photo: MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

International independent journalists over the weekend found bodies in civilian clothes, some with their hands tied, in the town of Bucha, outside the Ukrainian capital kyiv, after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said many “were shot to death, in the back of the head.”

The scale of the killings is still under investigation, but the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova noted that the bodies of 410 civilians have been recovered.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Chilean Michelle Bachelet, said that the images of Bucha point to “possible war crimes”.

The United States will seek the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, in particular in response to “the images of Bucha”, the Ukrainian city where dozens of civilian bodies were found, Washington’s ambassador to the United Nations announced on Monday.

“The images of Bucha and the devastation across Ukraine require us to match our words with our actions,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a tweet.

Bucha, is the Ukrainian city where, after weeks of siege and bombardment, hundreds of civilian bodies have been found, some of them with their hands tied behind their backs.

The Kremlin has rejected accusations that Russian forces were responsible for killing civilians near kyiv. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) Photo: AFP

Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed to have indications that the Russian Army has committed possible war crimes in the areas under its control, including summary executions of civilians, while the Russian Government has categorically rejected the participation of its soldiers in those alleged killings. (I)