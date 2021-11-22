this is what it is suffering in China – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 22, 2021

That video call to the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, still leaves some doubts. Although now the mystery on Peng Shuai – disappeared for almost a month after reporting the sexual violence by the former Vice President of China, Zhang Ghaoli – seems to be heading towards a happy ending. In the conference with Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee, the former tennis player reassured that she was “well and to be safe“, After having appeared in recent days also in some videos and images of dubious origin, which had fueled the concern of the whole sports world expressed on social networks with the hashtag “#WhereIsPengShuai”.





The former tennis player asks for some privacy – After the reassurances on the state of health, the tennis player also asked President Bach to respect her privacy: “I can confirm that she is fine, which was our main concern”, she declared Emma Terho, head of the athletes’ commission, present during the videoconference together with the member of the Chinese Olympic committee Li Lingwei. Peng “she is at her home in Beijing – reads a note from the IOC – This is why for now she prefers to spend time with friends and family. Despite this, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much. “. In recent days the Wta he had threatened to tear up all contracts with China if there were no reassurances and certain news on the conditions of the former double number 1. Now the reactions of the number one of the tennis union are awaited, Steve Simon.





How the story began – The complaint of the former Chinese tennis player against the former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, who retired from politics in 2018, came from the account Weibo of the tennis player, censored within minutes, but not before users of China’s most popular social network began commenting on the allegations: “This is exactly why the feminist movement is seen as a threat to the communist government.” , he then commented Leta Hong Fincher, author of the essay Betraying Big Brother on feminism in China, quoted by the Washington Post. From there the protests started, until the appearance of the former player in the meeting with Bach.



