This is what Jennifer Aniston does to keep her figure always in shape

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston seems to have found the formula for eternal youth. Although more than two decades have passed since she fell in love with everyone in the iconic American series ‘Friends’, the actress remains stupendous, with her envied long hair and her shapely figure. The secret seems to be simpler than imagined and is in the way she trains. The ‘Rachel Green’ singer confessed her secret to ‘First For Women’ magazine and said that she changes her workout routines constantly. “Changing routines is key… I always try to surprise my muscles,” said the actress. Always vary physical training, this to prevent the body from getting used to it and not progressing in its transformation.

Jennifer Aniston often does 30-minute sessions on indoor climbing machines, called Versaclimbers, for a workout that burns a lot more calories. One of the areas that Aniston works the most are her abs. Her personal trainer, Leyon Azubuike, recently revealed that she prepares a series of activities for her to constantly test her and in which the intensity is increasing. “I recommend doing the same exercise for at least 2 weeks, and then changing it. The reason for this is because if you change every week, you won’t be able to track your progress.” […] It’s best to mix up different moves every week and you should transition your routine every 6 to 8 weeks,” trainer Anna Victoria told Byrdie. The actress complements her training with boxing and jumping rope, a practice that might seem very simple and harmless, but it is quite effective for weight loss, by mixing cardio and strength.

But in addition to physical training, Jennifer Aniston maintains a strict diet that begins every morning by drinking lemon water. “When I wake up I have hot lemon water, then a smoothie or an avocado and eggs. But I also make oatmeal with an egg white,” said the actress who also practices intermittent fasting.

Jennifer Aniston retains a radiant appearance and remains one of the most admired actresses on the planet. The years do not pass in vain but she does not show it and maintains an enviable physique for her age, which she has maintained with a lot of training, constant change of routines and strict eating habits.

The star of ‘The Morning Show’ confessed that yoga is one of the activities that helps her focus, and that we have already seen her practice on several occasions. Likewise, meditation cannot be lacking in his day to day life, which he practices in quiet and comfortable places.. “It’s my favorite moment. I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there’s so much to enjoy,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston also makes an effort to maintain habits that bring her emotional well-being. That’s why she not only practices yoga and meditation, but in the mornings she never starts her day with the phone.. “Every morning, I walk and feed the dogs. Afterward, I meditate, make coffee, and write a journal or thank-you list. Only after all that I go for my phone, “said the actress.