This is what Jennifer Garner eats for breakfast every day to take care of herself | Lifestyle

When Jennifer Garner was preparing to star in the movie ‘Relentless Justice’ (Peppermint), in 2018, he said that he began a diet under the supervision of the famous nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, who is known for catering to other celebrities like Jessica Alba.

Back then, the nutrition specialist recommended a smoothie to the Hollywood star which, without knowing it, would become his main breakfast. “Since starting LeVeque I have had their smoothie every day for breakfast,” Garner wrote in an Instagram post.

Said shake, which is said to have also been part of Jessica Alba’s diet, is known as fab four‘ and is famous for being a drink rich in protein, good fats and fiber that keeps you full for a long time.

How to make the smoothie that Jennifer Garner has for breakfast every day?

The actress shared the recipe with her followers so that anyone could replicate her spoiled breakfast at home. Here we tell you how to do it!

Ingredients:

– Chocolate and coconut flavored collagen peptide drink mix.

– Ground flaxseed.

– Chia seeds.

– Almond cream.

– Almond milk without sugar.

– Fresh spinach.

– Blueberries/blueberries.

– Ice.

Preparation method:

1) In a blender, add 2 tablespoons of the collagen powder.

2) Add a tablespoon of flaxseed, one of the chia seeds and one of the almond cream.

3) Next, pour in a cup and a half of almond milk and add a handful of spinach.

4) Finally, put some ice and add a pinch of blueberries.

5) Mix everything and enjoy!

Now is your turn! Try Garner’s smoothie and confirm how filling and rich it is. Remember, however, that if you want to lose weight or meet a specific goal, you better go to a nutritionist to design a totally personalized and ad hoc plan for your body.