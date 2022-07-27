This is what JetBlue said about the canceled flight to Alfredo Pacheco

The airline JetBluebased in New York City, acknowledged on Wednesday that has reduced the quality of the travel experienceand assured that it continues to take measures to improve its operations.

Diario Libre contacted the airline to find out its reaction on the request for Alfred Pachecopresident of the Chamber of Deputies, of withdraw JetBlue’s license to fly in the country due to the outrages he suffered last weekend on his way to Puerto Rico to participate in an activity of the Forum of Presidents of Legislative Powers of Central America and the Caribbean Basin (Foprel).

Regarding this, the airline said that it deeply regrets the fact, and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of the flight on which Pacheco would travel back to the Dominican Republic, due to aircraft maintenance.

Departure flight from RD to PR was due to the unavailability of a gate at the airport

The airline told Diario Libre that the delay of flight 1938 scheduled for Saturday, July 23, was delayed two hours due to the delay in the arrival of the aircraft and the unavailability of a gate at the International Airport of the Americas (SDQ).

“The flight left without incident and arrived in San Juan at 6:01 pm local time,” JetBlue told Diario Libre.

About the return flight sunday july 24 They assured that this was canceled due to the maintenance of the aircraft.

“Customers on this flight, whose information we had in the system, were notified by email and phone two hours before the flight departed. All customers were reaccommodated on other flights of JetBlue In the next few days, they were offered the option of flying to Punta Cana (subject to availability), transportation vouchers and/or lodging at one of the hotels near the SJU airport,” he assured. JetBlue.

They say they have experienced some “unusual years”

The airline reported that it understands the concerns and comments of customers, ensuring that both JetBlue Like the entire tourism industry, they have experienced some unusual years, and that this summer they have had a record season for passengers” and that they are overcoming operational challenges.

“In JetBlue our priority continues to be to carry out a safe operation and offer a positive travel experience to our customers. We reiterate that the Dominican Republic is a priority market for JetBlue and we continue to manage action plans to mitigate any inconvenience for our Dominican customers,” said the airline.

“We continue to take steps to improve the operation, make our crewmembers’ experience better and less disruptive, and bring back the travel experience of JetBlue that we all know and love,” he continued.

constant complaints

It is not the first time that Dominicans inside and outside the country have filed complaints about the “inconsiderate” treatment and the abuses they constantly receive from the airline.

So many of them have echoed Alfredo Pacheco’s statements, and for this Thursday, July 28 at 4:00 pm, they have called a protest in Times Square in New York, the airline’s headquarters.

The protest has been called by the president of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce in the US, Elida Almonte.

_____

