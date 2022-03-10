This is what Joaquin Phoenix looks like in the role of Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix, who in 2019 played the Joker, is one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. For the same reason, viewers are always aware of the news in the career of this artist.

Thus, the actor returns to make news as a result of his work in the film Napoleon, which director Ridley Scott has just started shooting in the UK. Now, through a publication on social networks, the first images of the production have been leaked, allowing us to see what Phoenix looks like in his role as the remembered French military man.

First images of Joaquin Phoenix as Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte on the set of Ridley Scott’s new movie, “Napoleon”. Source: @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/AWGTfZmgNd — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 10, 2022

In this film, the filmmaker and the actor meet again 20 years after they coincided in the acclaimed Gladiator. This new project will show Napoleon’s rise to power as well as his difficult relationship with his wife Josefina, who will be represented by actress Vanessa Kirby.

The historical tape should be released in 2023 and aspires to become one of the biggest Apple TV productions.

“Napoleon is a man I have always had a fascination for. He came out of nowhere to rule everything, but while he carried out a romantic war with his unfaithful wife Josefina. He conquered the world to try to win his love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered it to destroy her and destroyed himself in the process,” Scott said in an interview.

Movie lovers are eager to see this film inspired by the French statesman soon, especially to learn how Joaquin Phoenix can represent one of the most remembered and complex characters in history.

