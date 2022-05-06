This is what John Krasinski’s luxurious Mercedes looks like

John Krasinski is one of the most recognized American actors, writers and directors in the world. He played Jim Halpert on the series The Office for nine seasons. He also starred in the series based on Tom Clancy’s characters, Jack Ryan.

Actor, writer and director John Krasinski He is one of the most acclaimed artists worldwide. He played Jim Halpert in the series office for nine consecutive years. In it, she shared filming with Steve Carell, Jenna Fisher, rainn wilson, ed helms and his old high school classmate, BJ Novak.

Krasinski has repeatedly commented that he is attracted to the idea of ​​being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universeand that in particular he would like to play the character of reed richards, Mr Fantasticleader of fantastic four. Marvel fans loved the idea, not only that, but they also included his wife, the British actress Emily Bluntto interpret Sue Storm, the invisible woman.

The pair of actors have been part of a joint project in the two-part film called A Quiet Place. While she likes the idea of ​​acting alongside her husband, Blunt told Marvel fandom that I would not want to be part of the Fantastic Foursince Marvel projects demand much more time and attention from the public than any other type of work.

In the meantime, Krasinski will continue to await a call from Marvel’s President of Production, Kevin Feig (if she hasn’t already called him without revealing anything to the public), comfortably upstairs in his luxurious Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec with whom he goes to the gym. Training to be able to play a superhero perhaps?

This Mercedes has an engine under the hood 3-liter 24-valve V6. It allows you to generate some 240 horsepower. At the same time, this German industry vehicle can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and his top speed is 210km/h.