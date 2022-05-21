This is what John Legend’s little son looks like at 4 years old

Getty Images

the coach of The VoiceJohn Legend is a proud dad who celebrated his adorable son Miles’ fourth birthday on May 17, 2022. He posted half a dozen photos on Instagram with the caption, “My mini-me turned 4 today. He loves cars, dinosaurs, pizza, and brownies. He lights up our life and brings us much joy and laughter. Happy birthday Miles!”

Miles is nailed to his father!

Miles is the son of John Legend, 43, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 36, whom he met in 2007 on the set of his music video. Stereo. The couple also have a 6-year-old daughter named Luna.

Legend’s Instagram followers were happy to join in the celebration. About 300,000 people liked the “Happy Birthday” wish. Many very beautiful comments were also seen. One fan wrote, “Definitely your twin! Happy Birthday!” Another joked: “Looks like a cake made from John and Crissy…amazing flavors.”

Another Instagram supporter posted: “Happy birthday little man! He’s going to be a handsome hunk when he grows up!” The praise continued to flow for father and son, as one fan posted, “What a sweet and handsome 4-year-old. He looks like his father sure of him!!” Someone else commented: “So cute! (He looks like you, but you already know that!) ”

Us Weekly praises how photogenic Miles is, stating, “Whether he’s dating his big sister or having spaghetti in his face, the camera loves little Miles.” His parents are not shy about posting photos and videos of him on Instagram and other social media platforms.

But they are not the only ones who go crazy for the little one. According to Us Weekly, “Jennifer Garner has raved about Miles multiple times on Instagram.” Once, after posting a photo of her own child, Garner commented, “My children are now being threatened by her cuteness,” referring to Miles.

Miles is one of his father’s biggest fans. Legend told People magazine in April 2022 that “It’s good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot. They also love other artists, but they ask for my songs a lot in the car.” Miles seems to be more of a fan of his father’s music than his sister Luna is. John told People: “To Miles, honestly, if you ask him who his favorite artist is, he’ll tell you it’s me. It will probably be the second or third for Luna.”

More about this father and legendary coach of The Voice

John Legend has been a trainer in The Voice since season 16, which aired in 2018. She plans to continue her unbroken streak, returning for season 22, along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and new addition Camila Cabello. This is the first time that there will only be one season of The Voice in a calendar year.

The EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner has only won once as a coach in the popular singing competition. He succeeded in his first season with vocalist Maelyn Jarmon. next season of The Voice. It will air sometime in the fall of 2022. An exact date has not been announced, however.

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM