This is what Julia Roberts looks like in her triumphant return to romantic comedies alongside George Clooney

Julia Roberts is without a doubt one of the most iconic actresses in show business. With her smile, sparkling black eyes and her great charisma, she falls in love on screen. Of course, her histrionic talent and her ability to take on any role she’s thrown at has kept her on top.

Since the 1980s and 1990s, the actress originally from Georgia, United States, marked generations with charming films such as Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman, my Best Friend’s Wedding and Erin Brockovich.

In the 2000s, the tapes Eat Pray and Love and Wonder they became audience favorites for being powerful stories of self-love and acceptance.

Julia has been nominated for four Oscars, with one win for Erin Brockovich of 2000. Also has been nominated for eight Golden Globestaking three awards for Steel Magnolias, Pretty Woman and Brockovich. She was the recipient of an award from the Screen Actors Guild by Brockovich.

Although she took a break from 2018 to focus on her family and other personal projects, she has never stopped being one of the spoiled.

Now he will return to the big screen alongside none other than George Clooney with the tape “Ticket to Paradise”.

The romantic comedy is co-written and directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! and Now Is Good.) and also joining the cast Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo.

Clooney and Roberts previously worked together on the 2016 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘Money Monster’ movies.

The story takes place in Bali, where an ex-couple (Roberts and Clooney) find themselves on a mission to prevent their young college graduate from making the same mistake they did of getting married abruptly.

Of course, you can expect endless bickering between the two as they must join forces during their journey, in addition to facing their own daughter.

The production has been filming in the Whitsunday Islands, rather than Bali, while other locations would include Brisbane and the nearby Gold Coast.

Universal Studios had initially scheduled the premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” in theaters on September 30, 2022, but like all tapes in recent years of the pandemic, this one has had delays, which has forced it to be rescheduled to October 21 of 2022.

Images of the actors on the film set have recently circulated, showing a Julia Roberts who looks spectacular at 54 years old.

George Clooney also remains as the eternal heartthrob, this film also being his return to the screen after a short break focused on personal projects.

The last film he was in was “Midnight Sky”, released in 2020, in which he also served as director.

Julia Roberts will not stop here as she already has other productions on her doorstep such as little beewhich is in pre-production.

We all love Julia Roberts for being an example of perseverance and she has shown that you can succeed and achieve your dreams if you fight for them.

In her films she usually plays women who do not give up despite being involved in an existential crisis as it happens in real life. This is how the actress has taught us to take risks and seek our happiness, regardless of what they say. We are certainly looking forward to seeing what is coming for her next.