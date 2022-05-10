This is what Julia Roberts’ twins looked like when they were little

Julia Roberts rose to fame with several 1990s movies. Since then, the actress showed that she had great talent, she starred in several productions and became one of the most beloved women in Hollywood.

In addition to conquering the public of all countries with her way of acting, she also drew attention for her beauty and her characteristic smile. For several years, she became one of the queens of romantic comedies.

However, at one stage in his life, he made the decision to take on fewer projects and focus entirely on his family. For the actress it was important to spend time with her husband and their children: the twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and the youngest, Henry.

Julia Roberts during her greatest success in the cinema

What youth!: This is how Julia Roberts’ twins looked

Julia Roberts found the ultimate love and for life in daniel moder. The two met during the filming of the movie. The Mexican, which took place in 2001. The crush was so immediate that they married in July 2002. Without a doubt, they did very well to bet on their love. During all these years, they not only stayed together and supported each other in each new project; but they also had the opportunity to form a beautiful family.

Their first children arrived in November 2004. It’s about the twins Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, who became the light in their eyes and taught them everything about parenting. Years later, precisely in 2007, was born henry daniel.

The twins of the actress in recent years

Currently, first children of the actress They are very big. As with almost all celebrity families, young people lead a much more private life and not many details are known about them.

However, the interpreter shared recent information about her loves and revealed that they are ready to go to college. Of course, this big step means a lot to her and she can’t stop feeling very proud about it.

In some recent images that exist about them, it can be seen that the Twins They are still as nice and beautiful as when they were little. Some traits still exist in them, while others have changed. They are already little adults!

This is what Julia Roberts’ twins looked like when they were babies

Do you feel that Twins have they changed much?

