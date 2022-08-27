This is what Katherine Heigl looked like on Grey’s Anatomy

The character of the actress Katherine Heigl It was one of the main and most transcendental in the history of the successful series Grey’s Anatomy. we remember how did it look back then.

The paper of Katherine Heigl was very important and, for sure, the fans of Grey’s Anatomy they will know why. However, after her departure, she was now named again in the farewell chapter of another famous character, Alex Karev.

Grey’s Anatomy has been, and still is, ABC’s hit medical drama. Approaching the last episodes of its sixteenth season, it is worth remembering that the series has already been on the air for more than 15 years.

In all those years, many actors have come and gone. In that way, it is that as it progressed, only three members of the original cast of the series remained and they are Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Weber).

This fiction series was one of the favorites on television. There is no doubt that it has managed to captivate, throughout its 18 seasons, a huge audience and not only for its plot, but also for its adored and talented characters.

For those who have been faithful followers, it is likely that they remember the actress very well. Katherine Heigl who played Dr. Izzie Stevens. that’s how it looked before leaving the series in 2010.

At that time, fans began to wonder what had happened to the actress and why she had suddenly left the series, although the plot deserved it.

Goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy: how was your departure

The actress Katherine Heigl She was one of the original and main members of the entire team of doctors that began the story of “Grey’s Anatomy”. For this reason, when she left the series in 2010, her character, Dr. Izzie Stevens, was sorely missed.

When asked what happened, while there was a lot of drama on camera, other things were happening behind the scenes as well. While in the series her character had been diagnosed with stage four melanoma and then after treatment was declared cancer free, that was the beginning of the end for her when she divorced her husband Alex (played by Justin Chambers).

Young and talented, this is what Katherine Heigl looked like on Grey’s Anatomy

After his departure from Seattle, in episode 12 of the sixth season, the actress quickly left. Apparently it all started when Katherine Heigl She was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2008 for her performance in “Grey’s Anatomy” and would have rejected the nomination.

During an interview for New York Timesshe herself told why she did that and left everyone very surprised:

“I did not feel like I was given the material this season to guarantee an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I have withdrawn my name from contention. Also, I didn’t want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

Undoubtedly, it was an answer not at all well received. How do you remember her when she passed through Grey’s Anatomy?