This is what Knox, the youngest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, looks like at age 14 – Revista Para Ti

In the last few hours, images of Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 14-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. the teenager surprised with a look and left more than one girl in love. The young man was photographed with his mother leaving a supermarket and being a gentleman by making a gesture towards the actress.

The actress and her son were photographed after shopping in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. They both wore a very casual look. In the case of the actress, She was wearing a white dress with a crossed neckline, dark glasses and a beige coat.

Knox Jolie-Pitt and his mother Angelina Jolie.

And his son was not far behind, Knox Jolie-Pitt He wore black cargo pants, sneakers and a white shirt and was in charge of carrying the freshly made shopping bags.

This is how Knox Jolie-Pitt looks today

The 14-year-old is the youngest in the family along with his twin sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The young man is the height of his mother who is 1.69. Some even point out that Knox is the spitting image of his father, Brad Pitt.

In fact, the actor himself assured a few years ago that they share several traits in common, including that they both love sports and being outdoors, he said when referring to Knoxwho not long ago, on July 12, turned 14 and celebrated with his sister.

Angelina Jolie with her children.

Currently, the young man who received the name of Knox Leon by the father’s grandfather and the mother’s great-great-grandfather, is part of the legal conflict between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie after having started the divorce process in 2019. The trial has taken so long since both remain firm on the issue of custody of minor children.