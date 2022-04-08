This is what LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga looks like on PS5 vs XSX and PC

There are thousands of players who are already enjoying on their consoles and computers LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is today the most complete and ambitious installment of the LEGO franchise for including the nine numbered films of the mythical saga of George Lucas and some of the most interesting guides to other video game sagas. As usual with every major release, ElAnalistaDeBits has made a complete comparison between the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions for determine the performance and the technical section in each system.

Before going on to highlight the benefits of each version, it is important to note that, in the case of the console versions, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga It has different graphic modes: PS5 offers 2160p mode at 30 fps and 1440p at 60 fps, while Xbox Series X allows you to play at 2160p and 30 fps or 2160p at 60 fps and Xbox Series S 1260p at 30 fps or 1260p at 60 fps. On the other hand, the version of computers that you can see in the attached comparison has all the maximum graphics options.

The PS5 version has some minor bugs

Despite the fact that all versions have the same quality of shadows, textures, ambient occlusion and draw distance, the PC version has slightly better worked reflections and there is less presence of shadows. popping. If we talk about the console versions, in general, a better job can be seen in the Xbox Series X version compared to the PS5 version. in terms of resolution and performance. In this sense, the version for Sony’s new generation console suffers from some problems of tearing and drops of frames per second, in addition to having some longer charging times than on PC and Xbox Series X.

In general, ElAnalistaDeBits concludes that Xbox Series X is the console on which the TT Games title is best optimized, although this does not mean that the game is poorly optimized on other systems. Despite the small errors that the PS5 version presents -they can be easily fixed via an update patch-, the title works well.