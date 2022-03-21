This is what lies behind Russia’s threat to Italy

The shadow of blackmail over an agreement on the Sputnik vaccine and access to sensitive patient data that no one should know. And perhaps on certain links with Putin.

“Irreversible consequences”. Hear the Russian president, Vladimir Putinaddress one of these times threat such to Italy in the event that our country continues to support economic sanctions against Moscow it gives a certain thrill. What is Putin referring to (from the former Russian consul in Milan and now director of the European Department of the Kremlin Foreign Ministry, Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonov), when he speaks of “irreversible consequences”? Does he intend, perhaps, to aim the ultrasonic missiles directly at our house? Or does he have weapons in his hand which, without causing casualties, are capable of causing substantial damage?

This second hypothesis seems the most plausible to explain what lies behind Russia’s threat to Italy. And those alternative weapons, we could almost call them “improper weapons”, to recall another conflict of the contemporary era, have to do with Covid. This is a secret agreement between Rome and Moscow for the creation of Sputnik, the coronavirus vaccine strongly sponsored by the Italian government chaired by the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. An agreement accompanied by an exchange of medical records with health data of patients affected by the virus and commercial agreements for drugs and instrumentation. To put it briefly, the threat – not so veiled – from Russia would be the following: either Italy stops putting a spoke in the wheel in our “military operation” in Ukraineor we tell everything.

As the online site of the Corriere della Sera, two years ago – it was March 22, 2020 – thirteen small Russian planes landed at the Pratica di Mare airport in Rome. On the runway, to do the honors, there was the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, after the day before the arrival of the quadrireactors taken off from Moscow had been agreed by Conte and by Putin himself. We are at the dawn of the pandemic: the Bergamo area is a disaster of infections, in Italy there are 80 thousand cases per day and over 8 thousand deaths per day. There is a lack of equipment to cope with a pandemic that is reaching an unexpected peak, in particular there is a need for fans and masks. That could come from Russia.

From Moscow, on board the thirteen planes, there are 104 people, officially they are medical personnel. Looking carefully at the list, however, it turns out that doctors and nurses do not even reach thirty: all the others are military, under the command of General Sergey Kikot, Deputy Commander of the Chemical, Radiological, Biological Defense Department of the Russian Army. In addition to working for the Moscow army, Kikot also collaborates with companies that manufacture and repair weapons for chemical, radioactive and biological protection. Together with him, two senior executives of Rospotrebnadzor, the civilian health facility that two months earlier had received from Putin the task of monitoring the progress of Covid, landed in Rome (among others). What did they come to Italy for?

We need to take another step back. In February 2020 – explains again the Courier service – Russia asks the Chinese authorities to go to Wuhan to investigate the epidemic. But, contrary to what the Kremlin might have expected, Beijing says no. Instead, the doors of hospitals, laboratories and sensitive data in Italy, at the time the European country most affected by Covid, open wide. Perhaps it is no coincidence that, a few months later, the New Yorker reveals that “the DNA of a Russian citizen who fell ill in Italy on March 15 was used to develop the Sputnik vaccine.” Using the proverbial “two plus two”, it is concluded that that delegation landed in Pratica di Mare a week after the infection of the Russian citizen was able to use the information, but also genetic findings, confidential data relating to patients and the organization of the health facilities of the our country.

A little more than a year passes, we are in April 2021. In that month, the Lazio Region signs an agreement “for scientific collaboration between the Spallanzani Institute of Rome and the Gamaleya Institute of Moscow” in order to evaluate the coverage of the variants of Sars-CoV-2 also of the Sputnik V vaccine, a serum never authorized by the European Medicines Agency (Ema). The exchange of “sensitive” patient data would be undeniable. Look, about three weeks after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians (so we are talking about a few days ago), Spallanzani interrupts the collaboration with the Moscow Institute.

Last, disturbing fact. A month after the arrival of the thirteen Russian planes in Rome, the newspaper La Stampa had already published some articles signed by Jacopo Iacoboni in which the details of the Russian mission in Italy were revealed for the first time. And in that month of April 2020, a letter signed by the head of official communication of the Kremlin, a certain Igor Konashenkov, reaches the editorial staff of the Turin newspaper, who chooses a rather significant sentence to close the letter: “Whoever digs the grave ends up in it” . What did Igor mean? What pit was he talking about? And who was supposed to get into it? But above all: with the current Russia’s threat to Italy Is there still the danger of ending up in that pit where secrets are buried that no one should know? And finally: will it only be Covid-related secrets or does Putin have some other trump card regarding his ties with certain political leaders?



