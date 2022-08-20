This is what Lila Morillo, the first wife of Puma Rodríguez, looks like at 81

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the great references of Latin music in the world, although today he continues to give shows and delight his fans with his songs of all time, he does it less and less frequently since he takes the opportunity to rest in the mansion he has in Miami.

There on the property in the Florida area, the Puma Rodriguez He is accompanied by his wife, Carolina Pérez, with whom he married for the second time and together they had the youngest heiress of the singer Génesis Rodríguez, who is also the only one of his three daughters with whom he has a dialogue.

Related news

The first wife of Puma Rodríguez was the Venezuelan singer and actress Lilac Morillo, who is 81 years old today and is the mother of Liliana and Lilibeth, the two eldest daughters of Puma who have cut off dialogue and relationship with the singer since he married for the second time and formed another family.

Lila Morillo. Source: instagram @elcocoterodelila

Lilac Morillo is very popular on social networks, her instagram account called ‘el cocotero de Lila’ accumulates more than 100 thousand followers from all latitudes who closely follow all the adventures of the Morillo, including the only granddaughter of Lila and Puma called Galilea López Morillo, daughter of Liliana.

Recently Lilac Morillo He made a presentation with his two daughters in Miami on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the show was called ‘With Venezuelan flavor’ and there the three sang and danced, but the public was concerned when they noticed that Lila has great problems with mobility and that she can hardly walk alone.