Entertainment

This is what Lila Morillo, the first wife of Puma Rodríguez, looks like at 81

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the great references of Latin music in the world, although today he continues to give shows and delight his fans with his songs of all time, he does it less and less frequently since he takes the opportunity to rest in the mansion he has in Miami.

There on the property in the Florida area, the Puma Rodriguez He is accompanied by his wife, Carolina Pérez, with whom he married for the second time and together they had the youngest heiress of the singer Génesis Rodríguez, who is also the only one of his three daughters with whom he has a dialogue.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sebastian Bear-McClard begs Emily Ratajkowski for a second chance after cheating scandal –

19 mins ago

Selena Gomez and Tyga: romance in sight? – People – Culture

31 mins ago

The best Disney + Spain series to watch this day

41 mins ago

OPPO Reno7 Sunset Orange, the device with the most personality

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button