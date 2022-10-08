This is what Margot Robbie thinks about the Harley Quinn that Lady Gaga will do – Metro World News

Harley Quinn is a character that Margot Robbie earned within the film industry. However, with the making of the sequel to the film ‘Joker’, another name appears for the same role and it is that of the singer Lady gaga.

Lady Gaga is coming off an Oscar nomination for her role in A Star Is Born and for having a major role in the movie House Of Gucci last year.

Now, with the Joker tape, Gaga will have the difficult challenge of living up to a character loved by many comic fans, such as Harley Quinn, who according to some leaks, will be a love interest of Arthur Fleck in the new film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Opinion of Margot Robbie

While promoting her new movie, Amsterdam, Margot Robbie responded to MTV News about her thoughts on casting Gaga in the Todd Phillips-directed film.

“It makes me very happy because I said from the beginning, it’s all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like Macbeth or Batman, she always goes, you know, from great actor to great actor. And it’s like someone could do his Batman or someone could do his Macbeth or someone, you know?”

He added: And I feel that in not so many cases they are female characters. Queen Elizabeth I, but as beyond that, I also had to leave, which I had the honor to do. I was like, ‘Wow, Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a strong enough foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors can try their hand at. And I think she’s going to do something amazing with it.”

Joker 2 is still in a deep pre-production phase. Its premiere is expected to be in October 2024.