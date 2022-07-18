This is what Meghan Markle looked like in the series CSI: NY

Before shooting to international fame with the role of Rachel Zane in “Suits”, Meghan Markle participated in many well-known series. One of them was “CSI:NY“, a crime story set in New York City that aired from 2004 to 2013 on the CBS television network.

The Duchess of Sussex is the daughter of Thomas Markle, a renowned retired cinematographer, so her daughter grew up on the set of “Married with Children.” However, this did not spark her passion for acting and she began a career in international relations, she even worked at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was during college that a friend of hers introduced a producer to a home video she had made and contacted her about her first jobs. In 2002, Meghan Markle He got his start on television with an episode of the telenovela “Hospital General” and gradually won auditions in small roles.

One of them was in 2006, in the series “CSI:NY“, in which she was in chapter 7 of season 3 called “Murder Sings the Blues” with the character Verónica Pérez. At that time, the Duchess was 25 years old and was already in a relationship with her first husband, Trevor Engelson, with who married in 2011 to divorce a few months later.

What was the series “CSI: NY” about?

It was a series derived from “ITUC: Crime Scene Investigation” and very similar to “ITUC: Miami,” which premiered two years earlier.”ITUC: NY“was much darker and bloodier than its predecessors, the first season was filmed in a dark blue light, but scrapped it so it’s not as cold and improved fan appeal.

Gary Sinise played detective Mac Taylor, the main character for all 9 seasons, and alongside him were Melina Kanakaredes, as detective Stella Bonasera, and Carmine Giovinazzo, in the role of Danny Messer. Among the guest stars, in addition to Meghan MarkleKim Kardashian, Elle Fanning and Elle Fanning also passed.

Meghan Markle like Rachel Zane at 30 years old. “Suits” font.

“ITUC: NY” follows a group of investigators who work for the New York crime lab and the stories revolve around violent themes, with each episode being a different case. It also places a lot of emphasis on developing criminal profiles, something very common in series like “Minds criminals” and “Law and order”.

Meghan Markle She was not a recognized actress and fame only came at the age of 30 with “Suits”. To film this project she moved to Toronto, Canada, and she had to leave in season seven to emigrate to London, England, where she became engaged to Prince Harry.

Did you know about the acting career of Meghan Markle before being a royal?