This is what Meghan Markle looked like in the series CSI: NY

Photo of James James37 mins ago
Before shooting to international fame with the role of Rachel Zane in “Suits”, Meghan Markle participated in many well-known series. One of them was “CSI:NY“, a crime story set in New York City that aired from 2004 to 2013 on the CBS television network.

The Duchess of Sussex is the daughter of Thomas Markle, a renowned retired cinematographer, so her daughter grew up on the set of “Married with Children.” However, this did not spark her passion for acting and she began a career in international relations, she even worked at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

