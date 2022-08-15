Entertainment

This is what Mila Kunis really looks like without makeup

On several occasions, Mila Kunis has been seen without makeup. In December 2012, she appeared without makeup after a massage session in Studio City, California, according to E! News, and in 2016, the actor was photographed with very little makeup for Glamor magazine. But this wasn’t a particularly new experience for Kunis, who said, “I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something I associate with myself.” But according to her, there is no shame in opting for a full face. She continued, “I commend women who wake up 30 or 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s beautiful. I’m just not that person.”

But Kunis revealed a reason why she doesn’t wear makeup on a daily basis. In 2014, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I think because I have to do it every day for work, when I’m not working, I get out of the shower, I don’t do anything to it.” And Kunis doesn’t want photos of her to be dramatically airbrushed either. She told Glamour, “I hate him. There was a company I did a photo shoot for one time that she manipulated the photo so much that I thought, ‘That’s not even me. Like, what’s the point? However, Kunis isn’t opposed to a little subtlety on camera. She explained, “Now, do I sometimes want my eyes to deflate? Help me with some lighting.

