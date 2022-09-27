This Is What Milly Alcock Would Look Like As Spider-Gwen – Movie News

After her participation in ‘House of the dragon’, Milly Alcock won the hearts of all fans and there are those who say that the Australian is very similar to a Spider-man character.

Milly Alcock rose to fame after playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragonwhere she proved to be a great dragon rider. Can you imagine if the heir to the Iron Throne also had spider abilities?

Some fans assured that the Australian actress He had a great resemblance to one of the characters in the universe of spider-man, You already know who we talking about? Spider-Gwen was created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez and had his first comic appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #2; since then we have seen her in animated series and video games.

It was in 2018 that the heroine was brought to the big screen with the movie Spider-Man: A New Universe by Peter Ramsey, Robert Persichetti Jr., Rodney Rothman. In this animated film. We saw several Spider-Man come together, although it wasn’t necessarily Tobey Maguire, Tom Hollan and Andrew Garfield. In fact, we know a young spider-man named Miles Morales, who faces the Kingpin, a villain who is capable of opening portals to other universes.

Hailee Steinfeld was in charge of giving voice to Spider-Gwen, who gained popularity after her appearance in the film and now with the successful prequel to game of Thrones, fans began to compare her to Milly Alcock. Therefore the artist BossLogic wasted no time and shared on her Instagram account an image of what the 22-year-old actress would look like as the marvelite heroine.

This is what Milly Alcock looks like as Spider-Gwen.



At some point, it was announced that Sony was developing a live-action Spider-Gwen, however, no further information has been released yet. If true, Milly Alcock is the perfect actress to play her, what do you think? For now, the actress will no longer appear in the next chapters of house of dragonsbut we are sure that we will see it in flashbacks.