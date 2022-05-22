This is what Natalie Portman looks like without makeup

Recently, Natalie Portman He surprised his followers by showing how he looks like “mighty tohor”, the character he plays for the film “Thor: Love And Thunder”. And is that the actress had to undergo intense physical training to achieve a muscular figure.

Now the Oscar winner She was captured this Saturday with a companion on a walk without one with a very natural face and without a drop of makeup.

Portman wore a black hoodie from Young Women’s Freedom Center, which she paired with a skimpy set of gray shorts that highlighted her toned legs and gray, red and blue Nike sneakers.

The actress showed off her spectacular skin and loose hair parted in the middle, while her friend wore a navy blue sweatshirt and bright yellow pants.

Natalie was captured by the paparazzi, prior to her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Thor franchisein which she will return in her role as “Jane Foster”, in the next Marvel Studio sequel along with Chris Hemsworth.

Portman wore the full “Mighty Thor” armor for the first time at the end of the “Thor: Love And Thunder” trailer. and left fans stunned with his physique when the iconic hammer Mjölnir was seen, zooming in before he scooped it up with his muscular arms.

Watch the trailer for “Thor: Love And Thunder” here: