Technology

This is what Netflix will charge users who share their password

Photo of Zach Zach43 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

After knowing the little encouraging numbers in the first months of the year, Netflix is already seeking to implement new strategies that allow gain more subscribers and recover its power when it comes to streaming platforms.

Last week the streaming giant revealed that during the first quarter of 2022 lost 200k subscribers globally. But that is only the conclusion reached by the red N company, which does not have a good forecast ahead, since they expect the drop in subscribers to be close to 2 million.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach43 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Almost half of the new Tesla already use cobalt-free LFP batteries – News – Hybrids and Electrics

7 mins ago

QuantumScape’s 16-layer solid electrolyte cells withstand 500 charge and discharge cycles – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

18 mins ago

don’t buy counterfeit apple products

31 mins ago

YouTube has always been one of Google’s strongholds. Now it’s becoming a headache

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button