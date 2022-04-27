This is what Netflix will charge users who share their password

After knowing the little encouraging numbers in the first months of the year, Netflix is already seeking to implement new strategies that allow gain more subscribers and recover its power when it comes to streaming platforms.

Last week the streaming giant revealed that during the first quarter of 2022 lost 200k subscribers globally. But that is only the conclusion reached by the red N company, which does not have a good forecast ahead, since they expect the drop in subscribers to be close to 2 million.

The reasons are varied, such as the increase in the cost of the subscription and even the very invasion of Russia to Ukraine, has caused the platform to lose subscribers to rolete. But this historic and catastrophic fallhas turned on the alerts Netflix, which is already evaluating measures to reverse the numbers mentioned above. One of these measures has to do with those accounts with which they are shared among friends, family and even co-workers.

What Netflix will do against subscribers who share passwords

You could say that Netflix has gotten tired of looking to the side and will finally take action on the matter in front of those subscribers who share your password. One of the measures to be implemented is an increase in the cost of the subscription for those who make “improper use” of the Netflix account, that is, who share their password among several people.

This strategy, which has already been implemented in some Latin American countries, could soon be extended to the rest of the region, including the United States and Europe. But the question everyone is asking is how will he do it? How high will prices go?

The first step you will take Netflix is to send an email to that subscriber, warning them that you know they are sharing their password with other households. Second, it will charge an extra for each “illegal” profile on the account.

This measure will start in Chili, Costa Rica Y Peru. As reported, in the case of those who are subscribed to the Standard and Premium plans, up to two subaccounts of people who live outside the home can be added. However, they must have their own login. The cost for each additional member will be $2.99 ​​per profile (61.18 Mexican pesos and 343.87 Argentine pesos). While in Chile the cost will be 2,380 Chilean pesos, in Peru 7.9 Peruvian soles and in Costa Rica 2.99 dollars. It is not clear if the same amount will be maintained for the United States and Europe, which would be about 2.84 euros.

“If you have a sister, say, who lives in a different city, and you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great. so you get the benefit and value of the service, but we also get the revenue associated with that viewing,” said Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer.

Although it is clear what the netflix strategy when it comes to boosting your revenue from the use of your platform, it is not entirely clear how you will detect that use of shared accounts. Considering that it has more 222 million subscribers globally, there are cases where the accounts have more than one profile within the same household, but there are cases where the profiles are accessed from different households, located in different locations. The truth is that this change in the use of the service could also drive away a good number of subscribers who are not willing to pay more for the service.

