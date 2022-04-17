This is what Nicolás Mora looks like today, the inseparable friend of “I am Betty, the ugly one”

‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ was a Colombian soap opera written by Fernando Gaitán and brought to the screens by RCN Television. Its premiere was in October 1999 and it went off the air in May 2011.

The success of this production has endured over the years and has transcended borders, being broadcast in more than 180 countries, adapted in 28 and dubbed into 25 languages, which allowed it to win a Guinness Record in 2010 for the most successful soap opera of all times.

The novel starred Ana María Orozco, as ‘Betty’, and Jorge Enrique Abello, as ‘Armando’; however, one of the most remembered and loved characters is Nicolás Mora, Betty’s best and only friend, who was played by actor Mario Duarte.

Mora, like ‘Betty’, was also an economist, he was unemployed and unattractive, so he did not have very good luck with women, but the reality of Mario Duarte is very different.

The actor, born in Barranquilla, is now 56 years old and another of his passions has been music. Duarte is the lead singer of a rock band called La Derecha, formed in the early 1990s.

Duarte, whose gray hair is already visible, does not wear nerdy glasses or formal suits or hair gel. On the contrary, the actor handles a more daring and uncomplicated style.

Despite having become world famous for his role as Nicolás Mora, the actor stated on several occasions that he felt that his image was pigeonholed in that telenovela, which made it difficult for him to obtain other roles.

“Now I have reconciled a little on the subject, but I did have a few years, it could be up to five, eight, even ten years, in which it did cause me a very strong rejection, like ‘no, I do other things’, ‘no, I’m another person’, ‘no, I’m still acting’”, he commented to the Claro Dark portal.

Duarte has carried out his musical and acting career in parallel. In recent years, she has acted in different television productions such as ‘Amar y vive’, ‘Bolívar’, ‘ Siempre witch’, ‘Garzón’, ‘Las hermanitas Calle’, and recently in ‘Café con aroma de mujer’, the series of Netflix.