This is what Nicole Kidman looked like in The Others

The others premiered in 2001 with the story of a widow named Grace, played by Nicole Kidman. It all starts when she faces the mysteries of the dead and, meanwhile, she dedicates herself to educating her children in a very strict way and under religious norms. However, the terror begins when her strict enforced order is challenged by circumstances beyond her control.

The movie “The others” was a bona fide box office success. It went on to reach $200 million worldwide. It also garnered several Goya Award nominations, including a Best Actress nomination for Nicole Kidman. In the same way, he received his second BAFTA64 award? and his fifth Golden Globe Award nomination.

They received rave reviews, including Roger Ebert, who commented, “Alejandro Amenábar has the patience to create a dreamy, languid atmosphere, and Nicole Kidman manages to convince us that she’s a normal person in a disturbing situation, not a hysterical one.” standard horror movie.

For her part, Nicole, in addition to her talent, after such success, she was named the most beautiful person in the world by People magazine in 2002. In 2021 it was reported that Amenábar’s iconic film, starring Nicole Kidmanwould make the big leap to the small screen in a series format in Spanish.

Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before: Nicole Kidman in The Others

It’s been more than 20 years of enjoying this horror classic where Nicole Kidman, who is currently 54 years old at the time, I was 34 years old Y that’s how it looked. Although her face is naturally beautiful, at that time, her gestures were truly scary.

It is also worth remembering that, during filming, her personal life was in chaos because she was about to divorce her husband, Tom Cruise. They say that her situation helped her to personify her role with more flavor. Believe or burst. Although, for those who saw her, they will say that she achieved it and more than grace’s character.

Although she was born in the United States, Nicole moved from her childhood to her parents’ homeland, Australia. At 16, already a teenager, she decided to drop out of school to devote herself entirely to drama.

In this way, it is worth remembering that he had his first appearance in a low-budget Australian film, but at the end of the 80s he made the big leap to Hollywood starring alongside Sam Neill in the thriller ‘Dead Calm’. Then, she kept raining down on her proposals, even later she worked with who she would be her husband, Tom Cruise, in the action movie ‘Days of Thunder’.

This is what Nicole Kidman looked like with those who were her children in the movie The Others

There is no doubt that, from a very young age, Kidman was alternating Hollywood blockbusters and, among them, (‘Batman Forever’, ‘The Peacemaker’) and (‘Portrait of a Lady’) are remembered, although when he shot with the Spanish director, Alejandro Amenabar, ‘The others‘ won the Oscar and the Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival for her admirable and sublime performance.

And you, have you seen it? Tell us.