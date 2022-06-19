Entertainment

This is what Nicole Kidman looked like in The Others

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

The others premiered in 2001 with the story of a widow named Grace, played by Nicole Kidman. It all starts when she faces the mysteries of the dead and, meanwhile, she dedicates herself to educating her children in a very strict way and under religious norms. However, the terror begins when her strict enforced order is challenged by circumstances beyond her control.

The movie “The others” was a bona fide box office success. It went on to reach $200 million worldwide. It also garnered several Goya Award nominations, including a Best Actress nomination for Nicole Kidman. In the same way, he received his second BAFTA64 award? and his fifth Golden Globe Award nomination.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gerard Piqué’s ex-girlfriend launches a statement and reveals the nightmare he has lived

8 mins ago

“Woman perfection”. Verónica Guerrero is showered with compliments when posing in a bikini

19 mins ago

Netflix must-sees: eight films in which the protagonists of Stranger Things act

20 mins ago

Pánfilo Epifanio invites Shakira to Cuba: “she brings an electric plant”

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button