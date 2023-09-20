This is what Nipah virus, HIV and other viruses look like under a microscope

ebola virus

gender ebolavirus is, with styles marburgvirus And cave virusone of three family members Filoviridae. To date, five species have been identified: Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV); Zaire ebolavirus (EBOV); Reston Ebolavirus (RESTV); Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV), Tay forest ebolavirus (TAFV).

The Ebola virus is responsible for a serious, often fatal disease of the same name in humans. Its name is based on the location where the second of the first outbreaks, identified in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, occurred in a village near the Ebola River.

This virus spreads from wild animals to humans and then from person to person. Its outbreak is very fatal, with a mortality rate of 50%, so it must be identified and controlled as soon as possible.

As can be seen in contrast to many other viruses in the previous images, it is typically filament-shaped, with an estimated diameter of between 60 and 80 nanometers and a length that can reach up to 14,000 nm. It consists of a helical capsid encapsulated by the NP protein that wraps around a single strand of RNA.