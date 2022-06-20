This is what Optimus Prime Maximal and Bumblebee look like in “Transformers: Rise of the Beast”

The AllSpark.com website was the one that published a conceptual art of the film that will transpose the iconic series of the nineties of the last century “Beast Wars” to the big screen.

The fearsome “Decepticons” and the powerful “Autobots” will meet again “Transformers: Rise of the Beast”. And even though the ninth installment in the franchise won’t hit theaters for another year, a leak revealed what Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will look like.

The AllSpark.com website was the one that published a conceptual art of the film that will transpose the iconic series of the nineties of the last century “Beast Wars” to the big screen, it shows the renewed design with which Optimus Primal, the Maximal version of Optimus, will appear Prime, as well as Bumblebee’s.

The image published by that medium was replicated by multiple accounts on social networks and it can be seen that the appearance with which the legendary leader of the “Autobots” will appear in the film is almost a faithful reproduction of his counterpart in the animated series. .

And not only in terms of its imposing primate appearance, but in the details, because in addition to using a practically identical color tone, it also includes the character’s iconic cannons on the arms.

Meanwhile, at a glance, Bumblebee’s design does not seem to show any change and its appearance is perfectly recognizable to fans of the franchise, reports the portal Culture Ocio.

Although few details are known about “Transformers: Rise of the Beast”, the film directed by Steven Caple Jr. will give rise to a new trilogy, the film will be set in the city of Brooklyn and will follow two individuals who meet They will be involved in an ancient conflict. One in which three different factions of the emblematic alien robots are immersed.

In previous months, the producer of the film, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, revealed that the story will take place in 1994; that is to say, that chronologically it will be located seven years after the events that occurred in Bumblebee, the prequel starring the charismatic yellow robot and Hailee Steinfeld in 2018.

SYNOPSIS

Bringing back the characteristics that first captivated viewers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will take audiences on an adventure in the 1990s and introduce the “Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons” in the battle on Earth between “Autobots” and “Decepticons”. Prime will be crucial to the plot of the new movie, as he will explain how his bond with the human race came to be.