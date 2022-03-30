This is what Peru, Colombia and Chile need to qualify for the Conmebol playoff on the last date

2022-03-29

There wasn’t much left to go around Conmebol: a single option that will be disputed between Peru, Colombia and Chile to get to qatar by way of playoff is defined this Tuesday on the last date of the playoffs South American. It will be a day with three countries on the verge of a nervous breakdown and another four, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguayrelaxed after having achieved direct classification to the world–2022. The remaining three, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela, disappointed again.

– The stages – Perufifth with 21 points, is the closest to the playoffs, ahead of Colombia (sixth, with 20 points) and Chile (seventh, with 19). With a victory this Tuesday against the eliminated Paraguay in Lima, Ricardo Gareca’s team will go to the playoff against the fifth in Asia in a single match on June 13 or 14 in Doha. WATCH: With spells and swords, Peruvian shamans seek to annul Paraguay’s efficacy In the event of a tie, the red and white team must wait for Colombia I did not win at home Venezuela and Chile did not win by more than one goal against Uruguay in Santiago.

Colombia they must defeat the weak Venezuela, because if they tie it will depend on a fall of Peru and Chile to go to the playoffs. The 3-0 victory against the eliminated bolivia Thursday on the penultimate date ended with an incredible streak of seven games without wins and without scoring.