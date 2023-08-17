This is what Pixar’s Harry Potter movie would look like, according to artificial intelligence

What came as a surprise is the insanely adorable version of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

August 17, 2023 at 4:57 pm

enchanted universe of harry potter It has expanded into the world of video games, theme parks, and a variety of products. The passion for this franchise is so deep that even HBO Max has plans to launch a reboot series based on JK Rowling’s novels.

But, what if the rights come into hand disney And will an animated version be made? With the advent of “Elemental”, fans have wondered what Harry’s world would be like in a similar scenario, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.original city,

Peter Sohn’s latest cinematographic work, already available cinepolis And Cinemax, takes us to a universe where beings of water, earth, fire and air co-exist. It is here that we are introduced to Amber (Leah Lewis), a young woman belonging to the Fire Community, who strikes up an uncanny friendship with Wade (Mamoudou Ethi) of the Water Community.

A Reddit user by the name of the championturned to artificial intelligence to place the beloved Hogwarts characters in this exotic environment, and the result has been astonishing.

sweet magic world

Although it seems incredible, off the screen, tom felton The protagonist of “Barbie” has been confused with Ryan Gosling on several occasions. However, this time his look looks completely different.

Because of the background scenes, we can assume that draco malfoy And his family would be related to Fire Town, given his passionate character and tendency to rage. However, this does not affect the nobility that they hold in their hearts.

Respected luna lovegood (Ivana Lynch) will undoubtedly find her home in the Earth community, along with Claude (Mason Wertheimer) and Fern (Jo Pera).

The mysterious sorceress has always shown a great interest in mystical creatures, and has a close friendship with them. neville longbottom (Matthew Lewis), who shares his passion for plants, reinforces the idea of ​​a fulfilling life in Earth Community.

Although this version of Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) shows a much softer and more gentle side, it cannot be denied that the Potions and Defense Against the Dark Arts professor is one of the most passionate characters in the saga.

What came as a surprise is the insanely adorable version of Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

You may also be interested in: Sam Altman’s 3 Doomsday Prophecies About Artificial Intelligence