This is what Prince Charles thinks about The Crown

It’s rare for members of the royal family to comment on the hit Netflix series. However, during this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Scottish politician Anas Sarwar shared that Prince Charles did mention TheCrown. Specifically, he referred to the way he has been portrayed.

Sarwar explained that when Charles was appearing before members of Parliament at an event last year, he used the show as a way of breaking the ice, telling people that he is nothing like the actors who have portrayed him. .

“He came over and said ‘Hi, nice to meet you. I am not how I am portrayed on Netflix,” Sarwar said. “I thought that was an interesting way to describe himself.”

This is the reason why we did not see the wedding of Diana and the Prince in The Crown

In seasons 3 and 4 of the series, Josh O’Connor has played Charles, but for the last two seasons it will be Dominic West who plays the role.

Dominic West as Prince Charles. NETFLIX

The politician admitted that he probably shouldn’t share that anecdote with the world, but royal fans and the audience of The Crown I’m sure he’ll appreciate your comments: “I’m going to get in a lot of trouble for that because I don’t think you should share private conversations!” Sarwar joked.

However, we know that Charles is not the only member of his family to watch the series. According to the magazine Hello!, Princess Eugenie, as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, have seen the show. Mike Tindall, married to Zara (granddaughter of the queen and daughter of Princess Anne), even spoke of The Crown on your podcast.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons, even revealed that it was Eugenie who confirmed to her that the queen had seen the show. However, we doubt that Her Majesty will admit it at a public event.

