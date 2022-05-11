This is what Rachel McAdams worked for before she was a Hollywood star

The second installment of Doctor Strange and everyone talks about it. The truth is that the new Marvel production has an exceptional cast. In addition to benedict cumberbatchwho brings the Sorcerer Supreme to life, is the fantastic Rachel McAdamswho stepped into the shoes of ER surgeon Christine Palmer.

The actress has an unparalleled career and has been part of numerous successes. From Mean Girls, a classic since its premiere, she went through The Notebook, Sherlock Holmes, Question of Time and even Midnight in Paris. She was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for her role in Spotlight.

However, not everything is fame for Rachel McAdamsbecause while enjoying the success and the endless public appearances that he has to fulfill for being part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he revealed an unknown fact about his life before becoming popular.

There are many actors who have had to work for anything while wasting long hours of their lives between casting and casting trying to get an opportunity. That was the case for Rachelwho told how she worked before becoming an actress.

In an interview with Glamour, McAdams revealed that he worked in a local of a famous global fast food chain when he was 16 years old and lived in Canada. At that time, the actress was directing a theater for boys and the money was not enough, so she was her plan to raise money.

“It was a great place to work, but I had a bit of an OCD with hand washing and just didn’t have the time. They said: ‘Self-service is going backwards. Stop washing your hands!’ I was not a great employee”, I confide between laughs. In addition, she said that she broke the juice machine and that she ended up leaving.