Entertainment

This is what Rachel McAdams worked for before she was a Hollywood star

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

The second installment of Doctor Strange and everyone talks about it. The truth is that the new Marvel production has an exceptional cast. In addition to benedict cumberbatchwho brings the Sorcerer Supreme to life, is the fantastic Rachel McAdamswho stepped into the shoes of ER surgeon Christine Palmer.

The actress has an unparalleled career and has been part of numerous successes. From Mean Girls, a classic since its premiere, she went through The Notebook, Sherlock Holmes, Question of Time and even Midnight in Paris. She was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for her role in Spotlight.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Justin Lin leaves the direction of Fast & Furious 10 days after the start of filming

4 seconds ago

Justin Bieber is the most requested pop singer on tour this summer!

2 mins ago

Marvel: Bryce Dallas Howard could star in and direct “Fantastic 4” | Film and Television

12 mins ago

Algerian Riyad Mahrez dethrones Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button