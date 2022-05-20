This is what Rachel Zegler looks like in her first images as Snow White | People | Entertainment

american actress Rachel Zegler is giving it her all for her role as Princess Snow White in it remake real image that Disney prepares from the 1937 animation classic.

Zegler, who embodied the emblematic Maria in the remake from West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, was recently photographed with the dress of the protagonist of the popular tale. The costume is similar to that of the animated character from the 1930s.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), based on a story by the Brothers Grimm, was Disney’s first feature film and over the years it became an essential film in the history of animation.

Snow White’s narration has been the subject of some modern versions such as those in the films Mirror Mirror (2012), with actresses Julia Roberts and Lily Collins; either Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), with Kristen Stewart.

Zegler reports to director Marc Webb in this film titled Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs what will follow Disney’s recent strategy of recreating its animated classics with real action and flesh and blood actors.

In a statement collected by US media, Webb assured that Zegler’s “extraordinary vocal abilities” are only a small part of his talents.

“His strength, intelligence and optimism will become a fundamental part of rediscovering the joy of this classic Disney fairy tale,” said the filmmaker.

This film adaptation also includes in its cast Gal Gadot (wonder-woman) who will play the Evil Queen. (AND)