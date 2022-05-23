This is what Rachel Zegler looks like in the live-action movie ‘Snow White’

The live-action of the Disney classics is today; In recent days, photographs of Rachel Zegler on the set where it is recorded Snow White.

The actress, who also starred Love without barriers by Steven Spielberg, wears the dress of the beloved Disney princess in the photos. The images were taken while the actress was taking a break as she had bobby pins in her hair to keep the hairstyle intact.

The movie of Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) and in addition to Zegler in the title role, it will include Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The soundtrack will be in the hands of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

@morebuttertv Photographs of Rachel Zegler leaked on the set where Snow White is recorded



When is the live-action of ‘Snow White’ released?

The live-action of Snow White It does not have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to hit the big screen and streaming in 2023.

A few weeks ago it was reported that there was a fire on the set, fortunately no one was injured and the authorities managed to put it out without major mishap.

Rachel Zegler was involved in a controversy after having declared that she had not been invited to the Oscar ceremony, despite the fact that Love without barriers She had been nominated in several award categories. However, some time later she was invited and was also an award presenter.

The live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been surrounded by controversy after being criticized by actor Peter Dinklage, because the story has seven dwarfs who represent stereotypes of people with dwarfism. The study said, before the accusations, that it was consulting what to do with these characters to avoid falling into misrepresentations.

