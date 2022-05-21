This is what Rachel Zegler looks like in the new version of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

Disney does not stop creating version after version of our favorite stories, and a few months ago it was announced that it would already start production on “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, based on that 1937 animated film.

We all know the story of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, it is a young woman who, threatened by her stepmother, runs away without stopping until she reaches a small village where she meets seven dwarfs.

There are many animated versions, but live action there are only three already made; “Snow White and the Huntsman,” starring Kristen Stewart; Mirror Mirror, starring Lilly Collins and Julia Roberts, and the Spanish version, silent in greyscale, «Snow White», starring Macarena García and Maribel Verdú, directed by Pablo Berger.

Now, by 2022, the adaptation closest to the animated version that Disney gave us in our childhood will arrive. The new live-action of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will star Rachel Zegler, of whom we already have the first images so you can see how she looks.

Until now it is known that the Evil Queen will be played by Gal Gadot, and that the script would be written by Greta Gerwig.

Following the announcement of the new version of the Brothers Grimm tale, some criticism has arisen, especially from actor Peter Dinklage, whose comments can be found here: Peter Dinklage launches strong criticism of Snow White.

Rachel Zegler is starting her career in Hollywood, but she already had her first role in “West Side Story”, with the multi-award-winning Steven Spielberg.

He will also have a role in the sequel to “Shazam! The Fury of the Gods”, which is in post-production.