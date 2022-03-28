This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken for the live-action Barbie

Everything seems to indicate that Ryan Gosling is very involved in his role for the next production live action that Hollywood has planned. Is about Barbie and Gosling will play the role of Ken, who has been seen with a physical change to be the boyfriend of the most famous doll in the world..

Through social networks, images of the actor circulated quickly, showing Ryan Gosling walking down the street in casual clothes, but what has attracted attention is the hair color. Even though he is wearing a yellow cap, his totally white hair has been seen.

Some fans have commented that the hair color could be very similar to the versions of Kenin which it has a very light blonde tone and is always next to Barbie.

This film was announced a few months ago and production is in full swing, and there is still a long way to go to complete it. gosling joins margot robbiewho will play the famous doll that was launched on the market in 1959.

The direction will be in charge of Greta Gerwig, an expert in films that are carried out by women and I make it clear after the successes of Ladybird and Little Women who made it to the Oscars. The story will tell about one of the classic Barbieland dolls, who will have to leave for not being perfect and in that sense he will face the real world and learn an important lesson.

The live action from Barbie It does not have a release date yet, but it is estimated that it will hit the big screen in 2023. Other actors who will accompany Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will be Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu and Ariana Greenblatt.

are you looking forward to this live action from Barbie?

