This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken in the Barbie movie

canadian actor Ryan Gosling, 41-year-old will play Ken in the new live-action Barbie movie and the magazine Vanity Fair already publishedthe first images of the look it will have on film.

The American media made a publication on his Instagram with the first official image of Ryan Gosling as Ken. In the photo the actor appears with hair dyed blonde and a jean set that reveals the word “Ken” on his underwear.

The publication was accompanied by the magazine with the description: “Life in plastic is fantastic: Introducing Ryan Gosling, the Ken from Barbie.” Previously, the also musician was caught by the paparazzi in the streets with his new look and increased the rumors about his new role.

It is now confirmed that Gosling will accompany Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. The film was announced a few months ago, so further details about it are unknown.

However, it is known that Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp They will be the ones who will complete the cast, as striking as it is captivating. While no release date has been set yet, filming is set to begin soon.

