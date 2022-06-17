This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken in the movie “Barbie”

Los Angeles, USA

The Warner Bros. company has published on its social networks the First look at actor Ryan Gosling characterized for his next film in which he will play Kent, the eternal love of Barbie doll.

The protagonist of “La, la, land” will embody the boyfriend of the famous doll, who will be interpreted by actress Margot Robbie, in a film that will be released next year.

The image, which has had hundreds of reactions after its publication on social networks, it is part of this film that will be directed by the American Greta Gerwig, known for her latest version of “Little women” or “Lady bird”.

The Canadian actor appears on the American production company’s Instagram page dyed platinum blonde, with orange skin and an open, sleeveless denim vest that reveals his pectorals and worked abs.

Along with the photo, the producer announces that the film about the famous American doll and her plastic boyfriend will hit the screens on July 21 next year.

The company has previously shown a snapshot of Robbie as Barbie, posing in a pink convertible.